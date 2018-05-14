14 maggio 2018

Maranello, 14 May 2018 - In another action packed Le Mans Cup race the GT3 winners from the open round at Le Castellet last month triumphed again at the Temple of Speed, the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, which hosted round 2 of the 2018 season. Two out of two. It was all smiles on the top step of the GT3 podium as Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini took their second win of the season in the no. 8 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, the pair amassing 51 points from a possible 52 from the two races in Le Castellet and Monza. The race began with the no. 88 Ebimotors Porsche of Paolo Venerosi Pesciolini starting from pole position but the Italian was caught and passed by Pianezzola after a hard charge at the start from second place on the GT3 grid. Driver change. After the first safety car period the no8 Kessel Racing Ferrari held a 6 second advantage over the no. 71 AF Corse Ferrari of Piergiuseppe Perazzini, with the Ebimotors Porsche a further 8 seconds behind in third. All the cars came into the pits for driver change and Giacomo Piccini was able to open the gap even further in the no. 8 Ferrari. The no71 Ferrari now had Marco Cioci behind the wheel but Cioci was 18 seconds behind Piccini and 14 seconds ahead of the no88 Ebimotors Porsche, which now had Alessandro Baccani at the wheel. Comfortable win. As the clock counted down towards zero Piccini continued to open up a gap and by the chequered flag the no. 8 Ferrari was over 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the field to claim the teams second win of the season and take a commanding championship lead.