21 settembre 2018

Maranello - With just two races remaining on the 2018 Le Mans Cup calendar some of the four titles up for grabs could be decided following two hour encounter this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 22 September. There are just a maximum of 52 points still available from the two races in Belgium and Portugal. GT3. In GT3 things are quite tight with 19 points separating the leading #8 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 of Giacomo Piccini and Sergio Pianezzola on 86 points and the #51 Spirit of Race Ferrari of Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani on 65 points, with the #71 AF Corse sister car of Piergiuseppe Perazzini and Marco Cioci on 60 points. What is needed to win it. The #8 Ferrari needs to finish ahead of the two rival cars and be at least 26 points ahead. With three wins in 2018 to one each for the #51 and #71, a win for the two chasing Ferraris means the title chase will go down to the last round in Portugal. Victory in Belgium for Piccini and Pianezzola will be enough for the Italian duo to clinch the 2018 driver and team titles and that coveted invitation to the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans. Other crews. There will be two more crews driving a Ferrari, both for the Kessel Racing team. On the #77 488 GT3 Claudio Schiavoni will be racing alongside Andrea Piccini while on the #50 car Maurizio Cressoni will share the car with Murad Sultanov. Schedule. Round 5 of the Le Mans Cup is at Spa-Francorchamps with qualifying taking place at 11h35 on Saturday 22 September followed by the two hour race at 15h50.