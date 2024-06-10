Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Spirit of Race

The Swiss Spirit of Race team returns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a year’s absence with an all-new crew in its Ferrari 296 LMGT3. The highly experienced former GTE Pro class winner Jordan Taylor will join the father-son duo of Johnny and Conrad Laursen.

The team. Spirit of Race has been involved in the GT categories for several years, especially in the European Le Mans Series, and has extensive experience in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It contested six editions between 2017 and 2022, its best results being two second places in 2017 and 2018, always in the LMGTE Am class with the Ferrari 488 GTE.

Number 155 crew. The 296 LMGT3 of Spirit of Race will feature a crew made up of Johnny and Conrad Laursen, father and son involved in the 2024 ELMS, where they won the first race of the season, and the experienced American Jordan Taylor, winner of the 24 Hours in 2015 in the LMGTE Pro class.

Taylor is the crew’s professional, boasting eight appearances in the French classic, all as an official driver in a Corvette. Besides the victory mentioned above, three other podiums stand out in the American’s roll of honour at Le Mans.

Johnny Laursen is a loyal Prancing Horse client and a former star of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, in which he took part for eight seasons. His only appearance at Le Mans was in 2016, driving a Formula Racing 458 Italia GTE in the LMGTE Am class, finishing in sixth place.

Conrad Laursen will make his Sarthe circuit debut: recently turning 18, his career in closed-wheel racing also began recently with two seasons in the ELMS (2023 and 2024), always alongside his father. His list of honours includes the Danish Formula 4 title in 2020.