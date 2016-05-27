Imola, 27 May 2016 - The Italian GT Championship resumes on a high. The second round of the season will kick off on Saturday at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit with a great 41 cars entered in what is announced to be a very exciting weekend.
Super GT.
The ten lineups present in Monza will also be present at the circuit on the Santerno benches in the class reserved to the newly homologated cars. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Venturi-Gai is leading the provisional classification, but Bortolotti-Mul (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing) and Mapelli-Albuquerque (Audi) certainly will try to challenge the Black Bull Racing's crew. In this class also the other 488 will be racing: Ferdinando Geri and Daniel Mancinelli, with the Easy Race car, will try to achieve a podium finish.
GT3 and GT Cup.
In the GT3 class all the eyes are on Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III that will try to shine in the 458 Italia GT3 by Scuderia Baldini 27. The crew was eliminated by the Ombra Lamborghini during Race-1 at Monza and the car was so damaged that the team had no choce, having to retire from Race-2 where Leo and Cheever would have started form pole. In GT Cup thanks to the two wins in Monza, Benvenuti-Demarchi (Lamborghini) will be the ones to beat in Imola in the class. The Imperiale Racing lineup will have to face the Ferrari 458 Italias of Duell Racing driven by Vincenzo Sauto and Mirko Zanardini and by Emanuele Romani and Mauro Deodati. Sossio Del Prete and Dario Caso, on the Ferrari 458 Italia entered by Scuderia Victoria will also be present.
Schedule.
The second racing weekend of the season will offer two qualifying sessions on Saturday (from 8.55 to 10,15), while race-1 S.GT3-GT3 will start at 15 and race-1 S.GT Cup-GT Cup at 17. Race-2 SGT3-GT3 will get green lights on Sunday at 11,30 as race-2S.GT Cup-GT Cup will follow at 12,40. All the 48minutes + 1 lap long races will be broadcasted live on Raisport2 (S.GT3 - GT3) and AutomotoTV (S.GT Cup-GT Cup) as well as on live web streaming at www.acisportitalia.it/GT
