Le Castellet, 11 May 2018 - The Ferrari-Audi duel will characterize the second round of the Italian GT Championship which will be hosted at the Paul Ricard circuit. The two races in France follow the great opener held two weeks ago in Imola. In that occasion, the Ferrari 488 of Fisichella-Gai (Scuderia Baldini 27) and the Audi Baruch-Fässler, clinched one win each as the crews are currently in the top two spots of the GT3 classification.
Easy Race.
In Paul Ricard, the 488 GT3 by Scuderia Baldini 27 will be sided by the sister car run by Easy Race for Daniel Mancinelli and Andrea Fontana, but the Ferrari–Audi duel will also have the Lamborghini as the third force in the field with Vedel-Veglia and Zampieri-Altoè.
Schedule.
The two races of the second weekend of the season will be run on the traditional 48 minutes + 1 lap format, instead of the 56 + 1 lap run in Imola. The track activity will kick off on Friday with free practice, two qualifying sessions will then be run on Saturday (at 12 and 13), while race-1 will follow at 18.10 and race-2 on Sunday at 14,30. Both races will be streamed live on the Facebook page of the championship and on www.acisport.it/CIGT
