22 maggio 2016

Spa-Francorchamps, 22 May 2016 - The second round of the 2016 International GT Open gave Ferrari customer teams a win and two podium finishes as the championship moved to the Spa-Francorchamps The legendary track in the Belgian Ardennes. Race-1. On Saturday winning the race was the Teo Martin Motorsport BMW of Miguel Ramos and Roldan Rodriguez even if the race was long under Safety Car after the heavy crash of the other BMW, driven by Fernando Monje. The race resumed with just a few minutes to go and the Balfe Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia of Shaun Balfe and Phil Keen was able to recover to fourth place. This was enough to take the lead of the championship. In the Am class nobody was faster than Claudio Sdanewitsch and Stephane Lemeret that won the race in style also getting the seventh place overall. Race-2. V8 Racing Renault swept the wet floor in Race 2 in a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps track. A typical Spa storm broke out shortly before the start, with the field behind the safety-car for the first 20 of the 60 minutes of the race. The treacherous conditions didn’t scare Nicky Pastorelli and Josh Webster took the win in front of Duncan Tappy and Michael Benham (Garage59 McLaren) and Marco Cioci and Alexander Moiseev (AF Corse Ferrari 458 Italia) completed the podium after a strong final charge. Again fourth, Balfe and Keen continue to lead in the overall standings. Am Class. In the Am class Claudio Sdanewitsch and Stephane Lemeret took home second behind the other Renault of Max Braams and Filipe Barreiros. Next race is at Paul Ricard in two-week time.