Maranello 13 gennaio 2020

The Intercontinental GT Challenge finished with a bittersweet final balance for the Ferrari crews. The season - even despite the lack of Prancing Horse presence in the title race - brought some satisfaction and notable victories. In the season-opener, the Bathurst 12 Hour, the 488 GT3 crew of Spirit of Race, driven by Dalla Lana-Lamy-Lauda, took the spoils in the Pro-Am class with a two-lap advantage over their nearest pursuer. Foster/Slade/Molina grabbed a deserved win at the California 8 hours, second date in the calendar, leading the race for 194 of the 327 laps completed by the HubAuto Corsa car. In a gruelling Spa 24 Hours, hampered by persistent bad weather, numerous Safety Car entrances and even a red flag, the win finally materialized for Hook/Mattschull/Lauck/Still at the wheel of Rinaldi Racing’s 488 GT3. The second edition of the Suzuka 10 Hours, the fifth round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, concluded with the Ferrari of Car Guy Racing narrowly missing out on a top ten place, while the Kyalami 9 Hours, the final calendar date, saw the 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Munchau crewed by Weiss/Krumbach/Perel finish the race third amongst the Silver Cup entrants. The second Ferrari in the race, the 458 Italia GT3 courtesy of Pablo Clark Racing with Pitamber-Thompson-Stephen at the controls, won the Nat class.