18 marzo 2016

Sebring, 18 March 2016 – The airport runways of the former Hendricks Army Airfield have seen numerous Ferraris race over them since the first 12 Hours of Sebring was held. But, it was 60 years ago that the first Prancing Horse had its first winner at Sebring. Chasing the glory. This Saturday, three Ferrari 488s will be chasing the same glory that Eugenio Castellotti, Juan Manuel Fangio and a Ferrari 860 Monza captured at Sebring in 1956. In a race-long battle for the overall honors, Castellotti and Fangio took the lead for good only in the closing stages of the race and finished two laps clear of the sister Ferrari of Luigi Musso and Harry Schell. It was the first of 12 overall and 21 class victories for Ferrari on Sebring’s runways. GT-LeMans. Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa will field their Ferrari 488 GTEs in the extremely competitive GT-LeMans class. Risi Competizione has been victorious three times at the 12 Hours of Sebring, and will add Davide Rigon to its season-long driver lineup of Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander to the no. 62 488 GTE this week. The second Ferrari in the GT-LeMans class will be the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa 488 GTE which will be driven by Andrea Bertolini, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra. Scuderia Corsa made its first start in the GT-LeMans class at the 24 Hours of Daytona and finished in fourth in the debut of the 488 GTE. GT-Daytona. At Sebring, Scuderia Corsa will debut another new Ferrari. The no. 63 488 GT3 will contest its first race in the GT-Daytona class, and will be driven by Alessandro Balzan, Christina Nielsen and Jeff Segal. There will be a second Ferrari in the GT-Daytona class, the no. 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 458 Italia which will be driven by Matteo Cressoni, Raffaele Gianmaria and Peter Mann. The 12 Hours of Sebring will be shown live on FOX Sports 1 starting at 10:30 AM ET on Saturday, March 19. Coverage will switch to FOX Sports 2 at 12:00 PM ET, IMSA.com at 7:00 PM ET, and FOX Sports 2 at 10:00 PM ET. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.