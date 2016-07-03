03 luglio 2016

Watkins Glen, 2 July – The 24 Hours of Le Mans may have been just a few days ago, but the North American Ferrari teams who competed there are back in action this weekend at the Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International. Under blue skies and with a stiff breeze in the air, Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa qualified on Saturday for Sunday’s six-hour contest. In for the GT-LeMans class, the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE was qualified by Alessandro Pier Guidi in fifth position. This car, which took pole position and finished second at the previous IMSA race at Laguna Seca, is targeting the North American Endurance Cup. Risi Competizione, with the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE which was the runner-up in GTE-Pro at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was qualified by Toni Vilander in the seventh position. Christina Nielsen qualified the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 in fifth position in GT-Daytona for tomorrow’s race. Nielsen and Alessandro Balzan lead the GT-D championship and are joined for this race by Jeff Segal, who drove a Scuderia Corsa Ferrari to the GTE-Am victory at Le Mans. The Six Hours of the Glen will be broadcast live on Sunday July 3 starting at 10:00 AM on FOX Sports 1, with an international stream available on IMSA.tv.