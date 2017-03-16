16 marzo 2017

Sebring, 16 March 2017 – Just after Ferrari kicked off its 70th anniversary celebrations on 12 March, the Maranello brand returns to the track, this time in the town of Sebring, Florida, for the world-famous 12 Hours of Sebring. The Teams. Both Risi Competitizone and Scuderia Corsa will take part in the 12 hour classic in the GTLM and GTD classes respectively. Fresh from their podium performance at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January, Risi Competitizone returns with drivers James Calado, Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander. The team is looking for its fourth victory at Sebring, after taking class victories in 2007, 2009 and 2010. Scuderia Corsa returns to Sebring in the GTD class, after taking its first victory at the track in 2016. Drivers Alessandro Balzan, and Christina Nielsen are joined by Matteo Cressoni for the weekend. The Track Ferrari has enjoyed a proud history at this famous racecourse, first taking victory in 1953, when Ed Lunken and Charles Hassan took class victory in a Ferrari 166 MM. The course was originally built upon a WWII era training base, and is renowned for its bumpy, challenging surface. Program On track action has already begun with the practice sessions of Wednesday afternoon with the race starting at 10:40 AM EST on Saturday, 18 March and concluding at 10:40 PM EST.