13 agosto 2018

DANVILLE, Va. (13 August 2018) – Ferrari will be looking to score its third consecutive podium finish in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition in Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway. Cooper MacNeil will be joined by Gunnar Jeannette in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 in the two-hour, 40-minute event, the ninth race of 11 in 2018 IMSA GT Daytona competition. Alessando Pier Guidi achieved a third-place finish with a pass on the final lap of the recent IMSA Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America in the Ferrari started by MacNeil. During Round 7, Jeannette joined MacNeil for a third-place finish at Lime Rock Park. MacNeil is fourth in the GTD standings with 209 points, just 11 points from third in the order as the series has two sprint events ahead of the 10-hour finale at Road Atlanta in October. On-track activity on the 17-turn, 3.27-mile circuit begins with one-hour practice sessions on Friday at 11:45 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. (all times ET). Saturday opens with final practice at 8:35 a.m., followed by a 15-minute GTD qualifying session at 12:25 a.m. Sunday begins with a 20-minute warm-up at 8:30 a.m. The Michelin GT Challenge is set to take the green flag at 1:05 p.m. The live race broadcast begins on FS1 at 1:00 p.m. ET for the opening hour of competition. The event then moves to FS2 for live coverage from 2:00-4:00 p.m.