Hella Pagid-Racing One just misses out on podium

Nordschleife 03 agosto 2019

The 458 Italia GT3 of Hella Pagid-Racing One missed out on a well-deserved podium in the final minutes of the ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen, the fifth round of the VLN. Once again the weather was very variable at the Nordschleife, the championship’s only venue. The rain, which had dogged the qualifying session, continued to fall early in the six-hour race. The only Ferrari at the start, that of Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler, Jürgen Bleul and Mike Jäger, after qualifying in first position in the SP8 class and eleventh overall took the race lead and kept it until lap 11. As the track dried, the crews changed tyres. The Ferrari held onto second position until with 10 minutes to go it was forced to return to the pits and retire from the race, finishing fourth in its class. The next round of the VLN is on 7 September, with the 42. RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen.