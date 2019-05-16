HB Racing in hunt for podium at Most

The countdown for the second round of the ADAC GT Masters has begun. The ADAC GT Masters takes place this weekend at the Most circuit in the Czech Republic, about 100km from Dresden. After its seasonal debut at Oschersleben, the Ferrari 488 GT3 of HB Racing has its sights set on a podium finish.

Targets. Sebastian Asch, who took part in his 150th ADAC GT Masters race in Oschersleben, along with his teammate, Luca Ludwig (in his 130th), will try to put their season back on track after a very disappointing debut outing. In Race 1, the HB Racing crew looked ready to challenge for the podium, but a sudden and violent downpour impeded Asch in his climb up the standings. Then, in Race-2 the 488 GT3 failed to find a way back after a complicated qualifying session. Sebastian Asch and Luca Ludwig crossed the line in sixteenth, just four seconds outside the top ten.

New asphalt. After the technical but tight and winding Oschersleben circuit, the ADAC GT Masters moves to Most. Seventy per cent of the track has been resurfaced, and it is a drivers’ favourite with a very fluid layout that makes it particularly fast and fun to drive. The circuit is 4,219 metres long with 12 right, and nine left turns. The road surface is between 12 and 14 metres wide.

Programme. The cars take to the track for the first free practice session on Friday, while Saturday sees qualifying at 10 am followed by the first of the two races of the weekend at 2:45 pm. These times are repeated on Sunday for Race-2.