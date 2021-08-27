Rigon forced to drop out, Rovera in #71 at Nürburgring

Davide Rigon will miss the next round of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS scheduled at the Nürburgring from 3 to 5 September. His recovery from the accident at the 24 Hours of Spa is progressing smoothly, but doctors have advised the Italian driver to miss this event as well.

Alessio Rovera will take his place in the #71 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 alongside Antonio Fuoco and Callum Ilott. The Varese-based driver is fresh from his triumph in the LMGTE Am class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the AF Corse 488 GTE.