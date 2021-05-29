Ferraris on front row at 1000 km of Paul Ricard

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Iron Lynx with Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco and Callum Ilott will set off from second position in the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard, round two of the Endurance Cup. The Ferrari no. 71 enjoyed a fine session, boosted by Rigon's final time.

Pro. The season's best placing for the Italo-British crew came at the end of a hard-fought qualifying session, with four drivers bunched within two-tenths of each other for the first two rows on the grid. The overall time of 1:54.130 with which car no. 71's crew finished behind the Lamborghini of FFF Racing Team, was secured by Antonio Fuoco (1:54.336), Callum Ilott (1:54.124) and Davide Rigon (1:53.932). The second Iron Lynx car, crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar, took tenth in class and eleventh overall. Its performance was hampered by a puncture suffered by Pier Guidi that stopped the Italian from improving his time.

Silver. The Rinaldi Racing crew of David Perel, Benjamin Hites and Nicolas Varrone, will start from the sixth row, after clocking a combined time of 1:55.345, nine-tenths down on the fastest car in the class.

Pro-Am. Second and third positions were taken by the Ferraris of Sky Tempesta Racing and AF Corse, who enjoyed an excellent qualifying that leaves the drivers very optimistic about the race. Eddie Cheever, Chris Froggatt and Jonathan Hui recorded 1:55.469 to edge out Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels and Lorenzo Bontempelli by 30 thousandths. AF Corse's second 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with Griffin, Cameron and Mastronardi, finished seventh, while the Ferraris of Kessel Racing and Iron Lynx completed qualifying in eleventh and fourteenth, respectively.