Seven Ferraris at Temple of Speed for GT WC Europe

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will host round four of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup next weekend. This event features seven Ferrari 296 GT3s and five official Prancing Horse drivers, including series newcomer Yifei Ye. The championship arrives in Italy for the season’s penultimate round at the 5.793-kilometre track, known as the Temple of Speed, which underwent extensive renovations before the summer. The three-hour race will kick off on Sunday, 22 September, at 3:30 p.m. local time.

Pro Class. Two 296 GT3s entered by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors compete throughout the Endurance Cup. Maranello’s official drivers, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera, will be joined in Ferrari number 51 by Vincent Abril, who replaces Davide Rigon (at the IMSA over the weekend). For the crew, the Italian event follows the unfortunate 24 Hours of Spa at the end of June, where they finished second after an outstanding performance by Pier Guidi, Rovera, and Rigon. A car stopped in the pit lane thwarted a well-deserved victory.

Two Ferrari official drivers are in the “sister” car, the 296 GT3 number 71: Thomas Neubauer and Yifei Ye. The latter, who has already competed in this year’s FIA WEC—winning at COTA in AF Corse’s 499P number 83—makes his race debut in the Italian production-derived model. David Vidales completes the crew.

Bronze Class. Ferrari official driver Andrea Bertolini joins Louis and Jef Machiels in AF Corse car number 52 in the professional and gentlemen drivers’ category. The trio has secured two podium finishes in three races this season: second places at the Centenary 24 Hours of Spa and the 3 Hours of Paul Ricard.

Kessel Racing will field two cars in the same class: the number 8, shared by David Fumanelli, Niccolò Schirò, and Nicolò Rosi, winners of the season’s opening round at Le Castellet, and the number 74, crewed by Ashish Patel, Ben Tuck, and Alex Fontana.

Ferrari’s representation at Monza is completed by the 296 GT3 number 93 (Sky Tempesta Racing), driven by Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui, and Christopher Froggatt, and the number 333 entered by Rinaldi Racing with drivers Christian Hook, David Perel, and Felipe Fernandez Laser.

In the Bronze class, AF Corse leads the Team standings with 58 points, five ahead of Sky Tempesta Racing. In the Drivers’ standings, Bertolini and J. and L. Machiels rank first with 57 points, ahead of Hui, Froggatt, and Cheever (53).

The programme. The action will kick off on Friday, 20 September, with the Bronze Tests (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), followed on Saturday, 21 September, by Free Practice (9 to 11 a.m.) and Pre-Qualifying (2:10 to 3:10 p.m.). On Sunday, 22 September, Qualifying (9 to 10 a.m.) will determine the starting grid for the race based on the best combined time—calculated from the average of the times recorded by each driver in the crew. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. with the chequered flag at 6:30 p.m.

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will host round four of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup next weekend. This event features seven Ferrari 296 GT3s and five official Prancing Horse drivers, including series newcomer Yifei Ye. The championship arrives in Italy for the season’s penultimate round at the 5.793-kilometre track, known as the Temple of Speed, which underwent extensive renovations before the summer. The three-hour race will kick off on Sunday, 22 September, at 3:30 p.m. local time.

Pro Class. Two 296 GT3s entered by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors compete throughout the Endurance Cup. Maranello’s official drivers, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera, will be joined in Ferrari number 51 by Vincent Abril, who replaces Davide Rigon (at the IMSA over the weekend). For the crew, the Italian event follows the unfortunate 24 Hours of Spa at the end of June, where they finished second after an outstanding performance by Pier Guidi, Rovera, and Rigon. A car stopped in the pit lane thwarted a well-deserved victory.

Two Ferrari official drivers are in the “sister” car, the 296 GT3 number 71: Thomas Neubauer and Yifei Ye. The latter, who has already competed in this year’s FIA WEC—winning at COTA in AF Corse’s 499P number 83—makes his race debut in the Italian production-derived model. David Vidales completes the crew.

Bronze Class. Ferrari official driver Andrea Bertolini joins Louis and Jef Machiels in AF Corse car number 52 in the professional and gentlemen drivers’ category. The trio has secured two podium finishes in three races this season: second places at the Centenary 24 Hours of Spa and the 3 Hours of Paul Ricard.

Kessel Racing will field two cars in the same class: the number 8, shared by David Fumanelli, Niccolò Schirò, and Nicolò Rosi, winners of the season’s opening round at Le Castellet, and the number 74, crewed by Ashish Patel, Ben Tuck, and Alex Fontana.

Ferrari’s representation at Monza is completed by the 296 GT3 number 93 (Sky Tempesta Racing), driven by Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui, and Christopher Froggatt, and the number 333 entered by Rinaldi Racing with drivers Christian Hook, David Perel, and Felipe Fernandez Laser.

In the Bronze class, AF Corse leads the Team standings with 58 points, five ahead of Sky Tempesta Racing. In the Drivers’ standings, Bertolini and J. and L. Machiels rank first with 57 points, ahead of Hui, Froggatt, and Cheever (53).

The programme. The action will kick off on Friday, 20 September, with the Bronze Tests (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), followed on Saturday, 21 September, by Free Practice (9 to 11 a.m.) and Pre-Qualifying (2:10 to 3:10 p.m.). On Sunday, 22 September, Qualifying (9 to 10 a.m.) will determine the starting grid for the race based on the best combined time—calculated from the average of the times recorded by each driver in the crew. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. with the chequered flag at 6:30 p.m.