21 giugno 2018

Misano Adriatico, 21 June 2018 - Moving from its usual spot as the Blancpain GT Sports Club season-opener, the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will welcome the grid for round three of the SRO Motorsports Group’s Bronze-only series. The Italian venue has been ever present on the calendar since the inaugural campaign in 2015, when current title challenger Mario Cordoni took a clean sweep of victories, and will welcome 13 drivers across the three classes as the championship closes in on the halfway stage. Five manufacturers will be represented this weekend, including Ferrari that will be represented by six cars. Overall and Titanium Cup. After two rounds, it’s Karim Ojjeh (#2 Boutsen Ginion BMW) who leads the Drivers’ standings having taken three consecutive second-place finishes followed by a maiden Blancpain GT Sports Club victory at Paul Ricard. The Saudi Arabian driver has shown consistently strong pace, but will have his eye on AF Corse’s Mario Cordoni (#70 Ferrari 488 GT3), who already boasts three wins at Misano, and will look to bounce back after a difficult weekend last time out. Ojjeh and Cordoni are also leading in the Titanium Cup. Iron Cup. In the Iron Cup it’s as close as ever, with Klaus Dieter Frers’ (#3 Artega Rennsport Ferrari 488 GT3) double class victory in France moving him just one point ahead of long-time rival Stephen Earle (#111 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3). Another driver to watch out for this weekend will be Luigi Lucchini (#7 BMS Scuderia Italia Ferrari 458 Italia GT3), the Italian showed strong pace on his return to the series in Le Castellet, taking a win and second-place finish that puts him third in the overall standings. Other Ferrari drivers. In the AF Corse camp, Mario Cordoni is once again joined by Patrick van Glabeke (#488 Ferrari 488 GT3), who showed good race craft to land himself a pair of fourth-place finishes last time out, and 2015 Iron Cup Misano double-winner Louis-Philippe Soenen (#50 Ferrari 488 GT3). Saturday’s busy schedule at Misano will consist of two practice sessions, followed by qualifying and the 25-minute Qualifying Race, with Sunday welcoming the 40-minute Main Race.