Budapest, 23 August 2017 – The Hungaroring in 2017 for the first time is part of the GT Sports Club calendar, with 20 cars ready to put on a show on the up-and-downs of the Hungarian track built on Budapest premises. Iron Cup. Ferrari team drivers have been in the vanguard, above all in the Iron Cup class, for the most experienced ones. The situation remains wide open. With two rounds left in this year's six-event campaign, Artega Rennsport's Klaus Dieter Frers and Kessel Racing's Stephen Earle are only two points apart (107 against 105). Driving the #3 Ferrari 488 GT3, the German racer edged past his US rival and the #111 Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 following a strong weekend last time out at Spa-Francorchamps. But having lost out to the 2016 crown by a single point means Earle is no stranger to nail-biting duels in the category reserved for drivers aged 60 and more. With another 33-point haul up for grabs in Budapest, the penultimate race weekend could well prove a turning point in the Iron Cup. Frers and Earle will not be vying for class honours on their own though, as Louis-Philippe Soenen (#50 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3) seeks to add more silverware to his 2017 podium trophy cabinet. Four more cars. There are four more Ferrari cars in the race. AF Corse will have Christoph Ulrich on a 458 Italia GT3 and Patrick Van Glabecke, fresh from the podium in the Spa 24 Hours, in a 488 GT3. Kessel Racing as always will deploy the 458 Italia GT3 of Alexis De Bernardi while on a similar car will be on track Christian Hook in the colours of Rinaldi Racing. Programme. Free practices will be on Saturday at 10:45 am and 12:05 am while qualifying is at 2.45 pm. The Qualifying Race will start at 6:15 pm and the Main Race will be on Sunday at 9:15 am.