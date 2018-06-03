03 giugno 2018

Le Castellet, 3 June 2018 – The two days of GT Sports Club competition were once again dominated by Ferrari, with a total of 12 podium finishes in the two races (Qualifying Race and Main Race). Race-1. In the first race Luigi Lucchini stood out in particular, driving the 458 Italia GT3 of BMS Scuderia Italia to victory on his first attempt in 2018. Patrick Van Glabecke (AF Corse) was second in Overall class while in second and third came two drivers of the Titanium category. Race-2. In the Main Race Karim Ojjeh crossed the line first with the BMW of Boutsen Ginion Racing, but Lucchini again topped the standings followed by the rookie Maxim Sultanov (Kessel Racing) and Van Glabecke. Second place in the Titanium class went to Christian Hook in the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing. Iron Cup. Ferrari dominated as usual in the Iron Cup where Saturday’s podium repeated itself on Sunday. Klaus-Dieter Frers took revenge after the Monza race, winning both the Qualifying Race and the Main Race at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Artega Rennsport. Both days he beat his historic rival Stephen Earle in the twin car of Kessel Racing. Louis Philippe Soenen (AF Corse) took two third places.