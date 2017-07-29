29 luglio 2017

Francorchamps, 29 July 2017 - Piergiuseppe Perazzini dominated the two GT Sports Club championship races fought at Spa-Francorchamps on the weekend of the 24 Hours. The Italian and the 488 GT3 of AF Corse also won the two Iron Cup races for the most experienced drivers. Race-1. The first race took place on Friday and saw a pile-up accidentally triggered by Christian Hook in the 458 Italia GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, who collided with Detavernier's Audi which then smashed into the Lamborghinis of HP Racing driven by McKansy and Vogt. After an extended outing for the Safety Car, the race resumed with Perazzini ahead of teammate Patrick Van Glabecke and the Mercedes of Anthony Pons. The Frenchman overtook Van Glabecke but could do nothing against Perazzini who won with a margin of almost four seconds. Van Glabecke finished in third. The Iron Cup saw an all Ferrari podium with Perazzini ahead of Stephen Earle in the 458 Italia GT3 of Kessel Racing and Klaus-Dieter Frers in the 488 GT3 of Artega Rennsport. Race-2. The Safety Car was out again in Race-2 on Saturday morning following an accident involving Leimer's Lamborghini and the BMW of Hirschi. Alexis De Bernardi was also unlucky, pulling up immediately in the 458 Italia GT3 of Kessel Racing. The leader Perazzini had no problem holding off Pons while Ojjeh took third in his BMW. Perazzini also won the Iron Cup ahead of Frers and Earle. Frers overhauled Earle in the standings to take a three-point lead. The next round is in Budapest on 26-27 August.