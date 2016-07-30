30 luglio 2016

Francorchamps, 30 July 2016 - Michal Broniszewski sealed the 2016 Blancpain GT Sports Club Overall Drivers’ title at Spa-Francorchamps after claiming a second victory of the weekend after the one in the Qualification race. Elsewhere, Martin Lanting (he too did the perfect double) took a step closer to retaining his Iron Cup crown with another over-60s class win. Lead kept. The 40-minute encounter, run in bright morning sunshine throughout, was essentially decided on the opening lap at La Source when Broniszewski converted pole position into the lead. The Kessel Racing driver was never challenged thereafter thanks to a fast, error-free drive that resulted in a commanding victory. With chief rival Mario Cordoni scoring just three points this weekend, and Nicolas Vandierendonck not registering enough to challenge, Broniszewski leaves Belgium an unassailable 37 clear with a maximum of just 33 available at Barcelona’s season finale. Iron Cup. Lanting was next up after taking advantage of other drivers’ travails while also keeping his own Ferrari’s nose clean throughout a generally frenetic race in the lower half of the top-10. A second Iron Cup victory of the weekend has helped him establish a 11-point lead over main class rival Stephen Earle. The final round of this season’s Blancpain GT Sports Club takes place at Barcelona on October 1/2.