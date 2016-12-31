31 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 31 December 2016 - The Ferrari 458 Italia and its customer teams dominated the two series of the GT Sports Club championship season. Overall. Michal Broniszewski took the overall title, while Martin Lanting triumphed once again in the Iron Cup. After missing the first race of the season, won by Marco Cordoni with the 458 Italia of AF Corse, the Polish Kessel Racing team driver marked his debut at Brands Hatch with victories in both the Qualifying Race and the Main Race, a feat he repeated at Spa- Francorchamps before closing the season with a second place in Barcelona. Cordoni finished third in the standings behind Nicolas Vandierendonck, but six Ferrari drivers were in the top ten. Iron Cup. The Iron Cup witnessed a fight between two Ferrari drivers, with Martin Lanting, standardbearer of AF Corse, and Stephen Earle of Kessel Racing battling it out until the final race. However, another AF Corse driver, Piergiuseppe Perazzini, was the first winner of the season at Misano. Earle won at Brands Hatch while Lanting dominated at the Paul Ricard and Spa-Francorchamps. In the last round at Barcelona Lanting won the Qualifying Race and Earle triumphed in the Main Race. Lanting, in fifth, still managed to take the title if only by a single length.