11 luglio 2018

Maranello - The International GT Open weekend at the Hungaroring brought more joy than disappointment for Ferrari customer teams, with one win and three podiums in the two fourth round races. Race-1. The 488 GT3 of Luzich Racing crewed by Marco Cioci and Daniel Serra took the laurels on Saturday ahead of the Lamborghini of Breukers-Agostini and Luzich Racing’s other Ferrari driven by championship leader Mikkel Mac assisted by WEC champion, Alessandro Pier Guidi. The other Ferrari of RS Racing, with Daniele Di Amato and Andrea Bertolini, took third spot on the podium. In the Pro-Am class, Christian Hook and Daniel Keilwitz finished third in the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, ahead of teammates David Perel and Rinat Salikhov. Ninth place went to Michele Rugolo and Alexander West in car no. 71 of Luzich Racing. Race-2. Sunday’s race was a bit trickier. Pier Guidi was penalised for a Safety Car infraction and so he and Mac went away empty handed after finishing eighth in the Pro class. Cioci and Serra, penalised by 15 seconds after winning Race-1, came sixth ahead of Di Amato-Bertolini while in the Pro-Am class Rugolo-West secured an excellent second place, behind the Mercedes of Drivex School crewed by Marcelo Hahn and Allam Khodair. Rinaldi Racing took seventh and ninth in their category with Salikhov-Perel ahead of Hook-Keilwitz. Standings. Mac still tops the championship standings, 10 points ahead of Fran Rueda and Andres Saravia for Teo Martin Motorsport (BMW). Di Amato is fifth, 26 points off the summit. In the Pro-Am class West and Rugolo are 18 points behind leaders Crestani-Ramos.