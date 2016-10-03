03 ottobre 2016

Monza, 3 October 2016 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport assisted by AF Corse just missed out on a podium finish in the penultimate round of the International GT Open 2016. The car driven by Marco Cioci and Alexander Moiseev enjoyed two great races but a bit of bad luck deprived it of a podium position. Seventh and fifth. Car no. 49 (then a 458 Italia), which had previously raced at Spa, finished in seventh place in Race-1, while in Race-2 an on-fire Marco Cioci moved it up into third for a few laps and looked in with a chance of a podium position. Unfortunately it wasn't to be. The two races were won by Salih Yoluk and Euan Hankey (Aston Martin by TF Sport) and Côme Ledogar and Alexander West (McLaren by Garage 59). Disappointment. The 488 GT3 of SF Racing suffered two bitterly disappointing races. Andrea Caldarelli and Fu Songyang were not classified in either of the heats at Monza. The next round is in early November in Barcelona.