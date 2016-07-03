03 luglio 2016

Okayama, 3 July 2016 – The third round of the GT Asia Series season at Okayama at the weekend saw Ferrari customer teams notch up one podium finish courtesy of the BBT team crew of Anthony Liu and Davide Rizzo with their new 488 GT3. Disappointing start. In Race-1 the Team Absolute Bentley won easily with Adderly Fong and Andrew Kim while Rizzo and Liu were the best Ferrari crew coming home sixth in front of the 458 Italia of Carlo Van Dam and Piti Bhirombhakdi and of the 488 GT3 of Clearwater Racing. The no. 3 car was particularly unlucky as official Ferrari GT driver Gianmaria “Gimmi” Bruni and Weng Sun Mok were sent into the gravel when they were second by a rival car. The podium finish. The podium finish came in Race-2 when Rizzo and Liu were second at the finish line, only behind the Phoenix Racing Audi of Shaun Thong Wei Fung and Marchy Lee. Rizzo and Liu are now leading the championship. In fifth place came the no. 3 Ferrari of Clearwater Racing (Bruni-Mok) while Van Dam/Bhirmonbhakdi did not finish the race. The GT Asia Series now remains in Japan for Round 4 of the championship that will be at Fuji.