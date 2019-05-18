Frustrated comeback for HB Racing

A furious comeback, concluded in 13th place, didn’t soften HB Racing’s disappointment at missing out on a possible podium in Race-1. A collision in the early stages forced the Ferrari to chase from the back of the pack.

Good qualifying session. The 488 GT3 crewed by Luca Ludwig and Sebastian Asch was aiming for a first podium of the season after an excellent qualifying session that yielded fifth position on the grid. After a decent start, battling for fourth Luca Ludwig came into contact with a Corvette, which sent him spinning off the track. After having to let the group through, the Ferrari restarted from 28th position.

Comeback. Ludwig began to climb up the standings, keeping pace with the leading drivers. The German slipped into third place on lap 20, taking advantage of the pit stops of the cars in front. Leaving the wheel to his teammate Asch, the Ferrari no. 7 resumed in 18th position and crossed the finishing line in 13th.

Programme. On Sunday, after qualifying, the second race of the weekend starts at 2:45 pm.