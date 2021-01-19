Five Ferraris in the chase for the FIA Endurance Trophy in FIA WEC

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season will feature a sizable presence from 488 GTE cars taking part in LMGTE Am class. Five Maranello machines will be bidding for a place on the FIA Endurance Trophy roll of honour, after the triumph claimed by AF Corse and the Perrodo-Collard-Nielsen trio at the end of Season 8.

AF Corse. The reigning champion from Piacenza will line up two cars, both handled by two highly-competitive crews. The 488 GTE #83 will be fielded by world champions François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen who will be accompanied by the budding Italian driver Alessio Rovera, winner of the Italian GT Endurance Championship in AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Elsewhere, aboard car #54, the partnership made up of Giancarlo Fisichella, Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci has been confirmed. The trio will tackle a third consecutive world championship campaign and will be seeking to make up for last season, where they narrowly missed out on the podium on several occasions.

Cetilar Racing. It will likewise be a FIA WEC debut in LMGTE Am class for Cetilar Racing, previously among the protagonists in LMP2 class and sponsor of the two AF Corse entrants in LMGTE Pro class. The Italian team will count on Roberto Lacorte to face the new season, alongside two other drivers yet to be announced by the team. The number chosen for the 488 GTE, set to compete in the six scheduled calendar dates, will be the #47. The team, whose motorsport project has a markedly Italian identity, will be aiming for a place among the main contenders in a highly-competitive class.

Iron Lynx. After winning the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the Italian team makes its debut in the world championship with two 488 GTEs and will be gunning for major results. Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni and Andrea Piccini will take to the track in the #60 Ferrari. The second unit, #85, will be entrusted to the "Iron Dames" Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey and Manuela Gostner who, after having performed well in the European Le Mans Series with numerous podiums over the recent two-year period, will be eager to demonstrate their competitiveness in this series once again.



