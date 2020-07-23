Five Ferraris at Imola in GT World Challenge Europe

Five Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos will line up this weekend at Imola for the opening round of season ten of the GT World Challenge Europe. The series kicks off with the Endurance Cup format, a single three-hour race.

PRO. Two teams are likely title contenders in the PRO class. Firstly, there is the SMP Racing no. 72, one step away from victory in 2019. The now tight-knit pairing of official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, will this year be joined by Sergey Sirotkin. The second Prancing Horse car is AF Corse no. 51, with Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and James Calado, also official drivers.

PRO AM. AF Corse no. 52 car, will line up with PRO AM title holders Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini at the wheel, joined by Dutchman Niek Hommerson in the Endurance races. The crew is in the hunt for another trophy, especially Bertolini who will be looking for his tenth international car title.

SKY - Tempesta Racing no. 93 will also be there, crewed by Chris Froggatt, Jonathan Hui and Eddie Cheever, while Rinaldi Racing no. 488 will be driven by Pierre Ehret, Rino Mastronardi and Daniel Keilwitz.

Programme. The weekend begins with the free practice sessions on Friday from 10 am to 11:30 am, from 2:50 pm to 4:20 pm, and from 5:40 pm to 6:40 pm. Another free practice session will be held on Saturday from 9 am to 10:30 am, followed by pre-qualifying from 1:10 pm to 1:30 pm and qualifying from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. On Sunday, the race runs from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm and will be live-streamed on https://races.ferrari.com/it/competizioni-gt/live.