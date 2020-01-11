First pole position for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020

Tailem Bend 11 gennaio 2020

The Ferrari crews of HubAuto Corsa and Car Guy will start from the front row of the grid at the 4 Hours of The Bend, the second event in the Asian Le Mans Series. Davide Rigon, at the wheel of the new 488 GT3 Evo 2020, preceded Côme Ledogar in the 488 GT3 of the reigning team champions. The qualifying session were held amid slightly higher temperatures than those of previous days, with the presence of winds upsetting car aerodynamics in many stretches of the track. Côme Ledogar, in command for much of the session with a lap time of 2:56.924, was forced to concede first place to Davide Rigon, who produced a fantastic final lap to claim a new official lap record on the Australian circuit of 2:56.109. Second row for Rio Haryanto who qualified his T2 Motorsports Ferrari in fourth place, just 20 milliseconds shy of the third place on the grid claimed by the BMW of the Astro Veloce Motorsports team, while Alessandro Pier Guidi had to settle for fifth place. The Spirit of Race driver closed the session with a time of 2:58.509.