First kilometres for the Ferrari 296 GT3 in Fiorano

“Today marks the occasion of GT racing becoming part of our future”, commented Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, “and it’s a special moment. We chose to carry out the first tests in Fiorano because it’s our home and to allow the people who worked on the project to share a very special emotion. The car has an intense testing program ahead of it, but we’ve already had some good feedback from this first session.”

