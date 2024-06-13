LMGT3 Driver comments after the Hyperpole

Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse #54: "Le Mans is certainly the most anticipated event of the season, and the goal is to do well. In the race, we will start from the thirteenth position, but we are happy with the balance of our Ferrari 296 LMGT3; we have found a good setup that can also adapt to my teammates Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci. In a 24-hour race, many things can happen, there are many unknowns, including the weather. It seems there could be some rain showers, and based on that, we will try to organize the driving stints in the best way possible to achieve the best possible result."



Alessio Rovera, Vista AF Corse #55: "This is my fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans, the first with the Ferrari 296 LMGT3. The feeling with this car is very good, even though in qualifying, we couldn't push beyond the twenty-second position, but this gives us an extra push to try to recover as many positions as possible and achieve a good result. The weather situation will also be important for strategy and performance, so it should be fun."

Daniel Serra, GR Racing #86: "I'm happy with the feeling I have with the Ferrari 296 LMGT3. The problems we had yesterday in qualifying clearly affected our starting grid, but we managed to resolve them with the team, and the sensations I've had are absolutely positive. My teammates are also feeling comfortable with the car, so we hope to do well in a race like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which always delivers a lot of excitement."

Giacomo Petrobelli, JMW Motorsport #66: "To start third at Le Mans gives me great satisfaction; the time could have been even better but it's fine like this. I am at my debut with the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 and I am really satisfied, I found a very good feeling. We also worked on the race pace, so hopefully we can do well on Saturday."