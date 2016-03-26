26 marzo 2016

Nogaro, 25 March - The 2016 French GT Championship kicks off with the classic Nogaro Coupes de Paques, which this season includes GT cars and prototypes. Many Ferraris have been entered in the GT class. Quintet. Three 458 Italias will line up in the colours of CMR by Sport Garage, along with one from Duqueine Engineering, driven by Christophe Hamon, Christian Bottemanne and Lonni Martins, and another for the StrategiC team, which has left Porsche for the Prancing Horse, and will see Nicolas Misslin, Sacha Bottemanne and Benjamin Lariche at the wheel. Classic & Modern Racing. The CMR team will field three Ferraris for three very good crews. Car no. 7 will be crewed by Eric Mouez, Sylvain Debs and David Loger. Nicolas Tardif and Soheil Ayari will be at the wheel of no. 9, while Romain Brandela, Paul Lamic and Arno Santamato will share no. 30. The first race is on Sunday and the second on Monday.