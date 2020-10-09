Ferraris race for title at Monza

The European Le Mans Series stops off at Monza this weekend for its fourth and penultimate round. Five Ferrari 488 GTEs will battle it out in the LMGTE class at the Italian temple of speed.

Five Ferraris on track. Iron Lynx will field car no. 60 of Claudio Schiavoni, Rino Mastronardi, and Nicklas Nielsen, and no. 83 with an all-woman crew of Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey. Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin, and Aaron Scott will take the wheel of Spirit of Race no. 55 while Michael Broniszewski, Nicola Cadei and David Perel will crew Kessel Racing no. 74. The line-up is completed by car no. 66 of the British JMW Motorsport team, with Gunnar Jeannette, Rodrigo Sales and Finlay Hutchison.

Chasing the title. A close battle is anticipated between Kessel Racing and Proton Competition in the LMGTE class. Indeed, after three rounds, the two teams are tied at the top of the standings on 56 points. Close on their heels are the Swiss team Spirit of Race in third on 40 points, and Iron Lynx no. 83 in fourth with 38 points, both still in the mix for the title. Five drivers are competing for the individual crown, all on 56 points: Alessio Picariello, Christian Ried and Michele Beretta of Proton Competition, and the two Ferrari drivers, David Perel and Michael Broniszewski of Kessel Racing.

The Ferrari of Spirit of Race crewed by Cameron, Griffin and Scott took the top step of the podium in the third round at Le Castellet at the end of August. The all-woman Iron Lynx crew came third in the four-hour race, while Kessel Racing secured a brilliant fourth place.

Monza programme. The weekend will start on Friday 9 October at 9:30am with free practice followed by collective tests at 3:30pm. On Saturday 10 October, another morning of free practice kicks off at 9am, with qualifying at 1:40pm. The race sets off on Sunday at 11am.