Ferrari with DTM on ups and downs of Spielberg

The iconic Spielberg track in Austria hosts the penultimate round of the DTM championship over the weekend of 24-25 September. The action takes place at Red Bull’s home track, measuring 4,318 kilometres and featuring considerable changes in gradient. Two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will represent the Maranello brand, competing on a technical and fast circuit. Spielberg is one of the classic rounds of the German series, which was first held there in 2001.

High morale. Two weeks after his victory in Race-2 at Spa-Francorchamps, Nick Cassidy hopes for another taste of the thrills experienced in Belgium. At the wheel of Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 37, in blue and white livery, the New Zealander will try to extend his positive streak to climb up the standings. The Austrian event is also the ideal opportunity for Felipe Fraga to stage a comeback at the wheel of the second no. 74 car. The Brazilian, who was unlucky in the recent round at Spa, which nevertheless ended with two top-ten finishes, wants to score crucial points for the drivers’ standings, which currently see the South American in twelfth, seventy points behind the leader.

Historic double-win. Among other things, the Styrian track is known for Liam Lawson’s double-win in 2021, when the New Zealander at the wheel of his Ferrari number 30 triumphed in both races at the Red Bull Ring. The points gained revived Lawson’s ambitions in the Drivers’ standings, where he finished runner-up at the end of the season.

Programme. As is traditional for the DTM, the track activities take place over three days. The two free practice sessions on Friday start at 11.15am and 3.05pm. Saturday’s qualifying, from 10am, decides the starting grid for Race-1, which kicks off at 1.30pm. On Sunday, qualifying will again be at 10am, with Race-2 setting off at 1.30pm.