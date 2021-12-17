Ferrari, Pier Guidi and Calado: FIA awards the world champions

It was a special evening for the FIA championships’ winners who received their awards yesterday at an official ceremony in Paris. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, World Champions of the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMGTE class, took to the stage in the presence of FIA President Jean Todt. Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, collected Ferrari’s Constructors’ title prize.

Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado are the first FIA Endurance drivers to win the World Championship title twice in the LMGTE Pro class, following their triumph in 2017. The Italo-British pair finished first in FIA WEC Season 9 on the back of their three victories in the 8 Hours of Portimão, the 8 Hours of Bahrain, and above all in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race they also won in 2019.



“It was lovely to receive the official recognition from the FIA for winning the championship with Antonello and Alessandro, commented James Calado. “Obviously, it was special to climb onto that stage for the second time, and I’m happy to add another trophy to my collection”. “I was delighted with the prize I received”, echoed Alessandro Pier Guidi, “and even more so because I collected it with James, for our Drivers’ title, and Antonello, for the Constructors’. This certifies the great work we drivers have done but also Ferrari and AF Corse, as a Constructor and a team respectively”.



For the Maranello-based manufacturer, the world Constructors’ title is the sixth after 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. “Collecting this trophy always represents the achievement of a goal for which a lot of people who unfortunately could not be present with us on stage work so hard. My thanks go to them as well”, said Antonello Coletta. “Winning the World Championship testifies to the commitment Ferrari puts into this activity and the technological level the company has achieved. We are the Constructor with the most titles in this category, and adding another trophy to our cabinet not only makes us proud but also serves as an incentive to work with the utmost commitment to continue to win”.

