Ferrari on Podium 24 Hour at COTA

18 novembre 2019

The HB Racing team completed the 24 Hours at COTA with a third place finish in the A6-AM category. The Ferrari 488 GT3, driven by Nick Mancuso, Angelo Negro and Nikolaj Rogivue, began its Sunday push when the green flag fell as planned at 8:25AM (all times in Central) as the overnight intervention concluded. With all cars in identical standing to their ending position from the previous night, HB Racing had a lot of work to do to close the gap to the cars in front. Right from the start, the no. 41 Ferrari with Nikolaj Rogivue attacked, posting two excellent laps that ended up being the fastest race laps of the weekend, with a 2:06.357 the fastest of them all. This bested the best that the overall winners could achieve by four tenths of a second, demonstrating the excellent pace of the Ferrari. But, despite their morning heroics, a remarkable lack of safety cars or code 60 procedures (similar to a virtual safety car in other series) meant that the HB Racing team had little chance to regain the lost laps. In fact, during the course of a 24 hour race, only 30 minutes was spent under code 60 and there were zero safety cars at all.