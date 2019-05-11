Ferrari looks to bounce back, Tempesta seeks to reassert

The iconic Silverstone circuit is ready to host the second round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, after the opening race held at the Monza Autodrome. For the occasion, there will be seven Ferraris on the start-line, one in the Pro class, two in Pro-Am, three in the Am and one in the Silver Cup.

In the Pro class, SMP Racing team riders will be looking to come back after the difficult race at Monza. Miguel Molina, Mikhail Aleshin and Davide Rigon, at the wheel of the 488 GT3, will have to fend off fierce competition from the other competitors on the eighteen-car grid.

Victory at Monza. In the other classes, particularly Pro-Am, there is a great sense of expectation for Tempesta Racing, winner of the Italian round with Chris Buncombe, Jonathan Hui and Chris Froggatt. In the same category, there is a desire for revenge from the AF Corse crew made up of Niek Hommerson, Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini, who crashed out of the Monza race through no fault of their own.

In the Am class, Rinaldi Racing's 488 GT3s take to the track with two teams: Pierre Ehret, Martin Berry, Jose Manuel Balbiani will be at the wheel of the number 333, while Steve Parrow, Christian Hook and Manuel Lauck will race the 33. The two cars of the German team will be joined by HB Racing's 488 GT3 featuring Florian Scholze, Andrzej Lewandowski and Jens Liebhauser.

Lastly, in the Silver Cup, Rinaldi Racing's Ferrari number 333 of Rinat Salikhov, Denis Bulatov and David Perel, who posted eighth place in Monza after having occupied podium positions, will try to accrue useful points in the hope of reshuffling the overall standings.

Schedule. The race program includes free practice and pre-qualifying on Saturday at 10.40 am and 15.40 pm respectively, while on Sunday, after the sixty minutes of qualifying set to commence at 09:40, the race will start at 15:00 and is due to finish three hours later.