Ferrari in the top three after 20 hours at Daytona

With just four hours remaining in the American marathon that opens the endurance season in the United States, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars are in third place in the GTD-Pro class and second in GTD. Extremely cold temperatures overnight made the tyre warm-up process, already critical due to the regulation prohibiting the use of using tyre warmers, difficult, with the Ferraris losing ground on their rivals.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, in the Risi Competizione car, is less than ten seconds behind Olsen, the leader of the provisional GTD-Pro class in a Porsche. The Italian driver was forced to make a longer than expected stop than his rivals due to a contact with a prototype while, during the night, Davide Rigon was forced to make an extra stop due to a problem refueling. Ferrari always occupied the top three positions even with Calado and Serra at the wheel in their overnight stints.

In the GTD class, AF Corse's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is looking to close the 50-second gap to Heylen's Porsche, currently leading the race. Nicklas Nielsen, who got into the car after Simon Mann's stint, is in second. After excellent stints by Vilander, the crew of the Piacenza-based team continues its regular position at the top of the standings.

With the aim of gaining experience for the next rounds in the IMSA Endurance Cup series, the Cetilar Racing Ferrari continued its commitment at the Daytona oval. With Roberto Lacorte currently at the wheel, the Italian team is fourteenth.