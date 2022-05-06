Ferrari in second row for 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

The best of the Ferraris in the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes will set off from the second row of the grid following qualifying for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, round two of the World Endurance Championship. The session took place on a dry track with a light breeze which didn't bother the cars on the long straights of the Belgian track.

LMGTE Pro. In the AF Corse 488 GTE, reigning world champion Alessandro Pier Guidi turned in the fourth-fastest time of 2:15.102 on his final attempt. The Italian was eight-tenths behind the number 91 Porsche of polesitters Bruni-Lietz. Meanwhile, Miguel Molina closed the session in 2:15.443, three-tenths down on his teammate.

LMGTE Am. The cancellation of times due to non-compliance with the track limits led to constant changes in the rankings for the gentlemen drivers battling against the clock. In the end, the number 85 of the returning Christina Nielsen for the Iron Dames was the best of the Ferraris. The Dane qualified fourth in 2:20.789, 3.381 behind TF Sport's Aston Martin on pole courtesy of Ben Keating. The number 54 488 GTE, driven by Thomas Flohr, will start from eighth on the grid, while Claudio Schiavoni rounds off the top ten in the Iron Lynx Ferrari. The Italian preceded Franck Dezoteux, eleventh for Spirit of Race, and Christoph Ulrich, thirteenth. The Swiss driver had clocked an excellent 2:20.078, good enough for the second row, but his time was cancelled due to veering off the track.

Race. The World Endurance Championship drivers will line up for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday at 1pm. The weather is an unknown factor, with significant if diminishing chances of rainfall throughout.