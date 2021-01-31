Ferrari in top positions mid-race at Daytona

Twelve hours in, the Ferraris are enjoying a steady race with the 488s in the running for victory. After a long spell with no yellow flags, two full-course yellows compacted the group, turning up the excitement on an already fantastic spectacle.

GTLM. Davide Rigon and Jules Gounon, in the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione, are currently in fourth position twenty-eight seconds behind the leader. The Italian driver patiently tried to make up the ground after Calado served a drive-through in the first six hours, a feat achieved in part thanks to a Full Course Yellow. After a slowish stop, the Ferrari was just over ten seconds behind the leading Corvettes. However, this gap was wiped out by a second Full Course Yellow after the Lexus no. 12 in the GTD class caught fire and came to a halt at the bus stop.

GTD. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse has held the lead for a long time, courtesy of a formidable stint by Matteo Cressoni, gaining over forty seconds on its closest pursuers. The Italian driver is sharing the wheel with Nicklas Nielsen and Simon Mann, who again drove the Ferrari during one of the two Full Course Yellows. The Ferrari no. 21 passed the twelve-hour mark in second, with Daniel Serra twenty-six seconds behind Engel, the race leader. The Scuderia Corsa car's race is proceeding smoothly with Bret Curtis, Ed Jones, and Ryan Briscoe's behind the wheel. The US team's crew, which also includes Marcos Gomes, is in eleventh place, two laps behind the leader.