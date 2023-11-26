Ferrari honours GT and Endurance series champions

The headquarters of Endurance and Corse Clienti at Fiorano hosted the awards ceremony for drivers and teams who won a title competing with Prancing Horse cars in the main GT and endurance car championships in the 2023 season.

The event offered a chance to celebrate the 22 titles won in various series. Special awards also went to the official drivers Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi, who drove the 499P to triumph in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and to the drivers who won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with the 296 GT3 newcomer. Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, and Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti, Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Endurance Race Cars, took part in the ceremony.



National titles. As usual, the Italian GT Championship featured many victories. The overall GT3 title, won by drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Tommaso Mosca in the Endurance Cup and Luca Demarchi, Sabatino Di Mare and Simone Patrinicola’s triumph in the GT Cup Pro-Am, stand out. Team prizes went to Scuderia Baldini for the Team GT3 title and Best Lap for the GT Cup Pro-Am one. Vincenzo Scarpetta won the GT Cup Am title in the Sprint GT.



Ferrari also played a leading role in the Italian hill-climb races. In the Italian Hill Climb Championship, Lucio Peruggini took the overall Drivers’ title in the Gruppo GT and GT Supercup class, while Vincenzo Cimino won the Trofeo Gruppo GT. In the Italian Hill Climb Trophy, Stefano Artuso came out on top in the Final, Gruppo GT Cup, and the Italian North Zone in the same class. Roberto Ragazzi took two titles in the North Zone in Gruppo GT and the GT Supercup class.



The year also saw victories in the Drivers’ standings in the National GT Challenge with Thomas Petersen (GT Cup), in the ADAC Special Touring Car Trophy with Uwe Lauer and Francesco Lopez (GT3), and in the British Endurance Championship with John Seale and Jamie Stanley (Class B).



International races. On European tracks, the drivers at the steering wheel of Prancing Horse cars secured victories in the International GT Open, in the Pro-Am class, with Eddie Cheever III and Marco Pulcini; in the GT Cup Open, Iván Velasco and Jorge Cabezas topped the overall standings. In the Ultimate Cup Series – Endurance GT with Jean Bernard Bouvet, David Hallyday and Jean Paul Pagny, who were first in the overall standings and the UGT3A class; more titles came in the Sprint GT of the same series: the Drivers’ one in the UGT3B class with Francesco Atzori, and the overall Team title, which went to SR&R.



In the GT World Challenge Asia, Yusuke Yamasaki and Yorikatsu Tsujiko topped the GT Japan Cup Am Drivers’ standings, which considers the results gained on Japanese race tracks.



Special awards. Victory in the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans earned a prize for Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who drove the Ferrari – AF Corse team’s 499P number 51 to triumph in the top “Hypercar” class. The extraordinary results achieved at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with the Ferrari 296 GT3 yielded awards for David Pittard, Felipe Laser, Nick Catsburg and Earl Bamber, the overall winners with the car of Frikadelli Racing Team in the race held on the iconic German track; and for Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach, Daniel Keilwitz and Indy Dontje, who finished first in the SP9 Pro-Am class in the WTM by Rinaldi Racing car. During the event, prizes were awarded both to drivers and representatives of the winning teams in the two 24 Hours.

