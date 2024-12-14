Ferrari honours 2024 GT and Endurance series champions

A parade of champions was the highlight of Ferrari’s Endurance and Corse Clienti event in Fiorano, where an awards ceremony honoured the drivers and teams who secured titles with Prancing Horse cars during the 2024 season. As tradition dictates, the event honoured the domestic and international victories achieved throughout the year, numbering some 39 overall.

In addition to recognising these victories, the Maranello manufacturer’s official drivers received special accolades. Honours went to Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen for their win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P number 50, and to Ferrari 296 GT3 drivers Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and James Calado for their triumph at the 24 Hours at Daytona.

In attendance were Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti, and Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Endurance Race Cars.

National titles. Ferrari’s dominance was clear in the Italian GT Championship, where Giancarlo Fisichella, Arthur Leclerc, and Tommaso Mosca of Scuderia Baldini secured the overall Endurance title and the GT3 team-manufacturers’ championship.

Leonardo Colavita, Simone Riccitelli, and Christoph Ulrich topped the GT3 Am class for Double TT Racing. Luca Demarchi, Sabatino Di Mare, and Simone Patrinicola of Best Lap took the drivers’ title in the GT Cup Pro-Am division. The team also secured the Pro-Am Division 1 title.

Ferrari shone in the Italian GT Sprint Championship, where Lorenzo Casè and Edoardo Borelli of AF Corse were victorious in the GT Cup Pro-Am class.

There were also many top placings in the Italian Supersalita Championship, which saw Roberto Ragazzi of the Superchallenge team take the GT Cup Group title. Further victories came in the Italian Hill Climb Championship. In the North Zone, Ragazzi prevailed among the drivers in the GT Cup Group, while Giuseppe D’Angelo of Tramonti Corse swept four titles: Gruppo GT Overall, Gruppo GT Supercup 1st Division, Gruppo GT Overall - Finale Nazionale, and Gruppo GT Supercup 1st Division Finale Nazionale.

In the South Zone, Ilario Bondioni of Superchallenge claimed the Gruppo GT Supercup 1st Division drivers’ championship, and Gabry Driver of Ro Racing A.S.D. triumphed in the Gruppo GT Overall and Gruppo GT Cup.

In the National GT Challenge, Lorenzo Cossu of SR&R captured the GT Cup Light title.

International races. The year concluded with Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera securing the GT World Challenge Europe - Endurance Cup (Pro Cup). Their contributions also helped AF Corse – Francorchamps to victory in the overall team standings, with Davide Rigon playing a pivotal role despite missing a round at Monza because of IMSA duties. The European series also saw Jonathan Hui, Eddie Cheever, and Christopher Froggatt take the Endurance Cup (Bronze Cup), with Hui and Cheever topping the overall standings. Their team, Sky Tempesta, took the Endurance Cup Bronze teams’ title.

Ferrari also claimed titles outside Europe. David Tjiptobiantoro of Garage 75 won the GT3 Am class in the GT World Challenge Asia. In the Japan Cup, Daisuke Yamawaki and Shinichi Takagi of K-Tunes Racing secured the Overall and Pro-Am titles, with K-Tunes Racing also taking the GT3 teams’ title.

In America, Jay Schreibman and Oswaldo Negri of AF Corse earned the Am class drivers’ title in the GT World Challenge America, with their team also securing the teams’ title.

In Australia, Liam Talbot and Chaz Mostert triumphed in the Sprint Cup Pro-Am drivers’ championship, while their team, Arise Racing GT, won the teams’ championship.

Back in Europe, Alessandro Balzan and Matthew Kurzejewski won the drivers’ title in the Le Mans Cup, and AF Corse took the teams’ title. Marco Pulcini claimed the Pro-Am crown in the International GT Open at the wheel of the Ferrari of Spirit of Race.

The Prancing Horse triumphed in the Ultimate Cup European Series’ GT Endurance and GT Sprint categories. Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Jean-Paul Pagny of Visiom repeated last year’s success, winning the GT Endurance Overall and UCS1 drivers’ titles. In the GT Sprint, Francesco Atzori (Overall and UCS1), Lyle Schofield (UCS3), and the pairing of Lyle Schofield and Laurenço Monteiro (UCTC), all of SR&R, celebrated titles, with SR&R also securing the Overall and UCTC team championships. Finally, Ivan Velasco and Luca Ludwig of MERTEL Motorsport topped the GT Cup Open Overall drivers’ standings.

Special awards. In a repeat of the 2023 ceremony, a highlight of the evening was the special awards presented to Ferrari’s 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 winners. Following Pier Guidi, Calado and Giovinazzi’s centenary win in 2023, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen delivered Ferrari’s second consecutive victory and 11th in total at Le Mans this year. Attendees also eagerly awaited the call to the stage of the 24 Hours at Daytona winners, Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, who drove Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 296 GT3 in the GTD Pro class.