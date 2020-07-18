Ferrari front row at Le Castellet in Le Mans Cup

Two Ferrari 488 GT3s will occupy the front row in the GT3 class for the first round of this season's Le Mans Cup at Le Castellet on Saturday 18 July.





Iron Lynx in pole. Ferrari couldn't have enjoyed a better debut in the Le Mans Cup championship than the Paul Ricard. Two Ferraris will be in the front row of the starting grid for the French race. Rino Mastronardi of Iron Lynx took pole with a time of 1:54.431 at the end of a heated qualifying session that saw car no. 8 take the lead over Kessel Racing no. 74 car with Michael Broniszewski at the wheel. The gap between the two Ferraris is less than half a second.

The Ferrari no. 67 of Kessel Racing qualified by Murad Sultanov, will start on the second row in fourth place. The no. 77 of Iron Lynx is fifth with Claudio Schiavoni, overtaken by Sultanov right at the finish. Kessel Racing no. 50 is seventh and Iron Lynx no. 9 eighth.





Race. The two-hour race is scheduled for Saturday 18 July 18 at 4.30 pm.