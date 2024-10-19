Ferrari endurance: official driver contract renewals

In the setting of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2024, held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola, Ferrari announces the renewal of contracts for some of the official drivers racing in the main endurance championships, renewals in keeping with and for the sake of the team’s stability and which result from the success and performance highlighted by the drivers involved.

“We are very happy to have renewed the contracts for the core of our official drivers,” commented Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti, “a choice that guarantees continuity and stability for our team, one of the fundamental aspects allowing us to achieve major results. Being able to count on the talent and professionalism of our drivers also for the coming seasons is a source of satisfaction and provides confidence for the future.”

The contract extensions for the drivers mentioned follow the multi-year ones announced in recent months – between November 2023 and January 2024 – for Nicklas Nielsen, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

The drivers with renewed contracts are indicated below.

Antonio Fuoco. Italian, born 1996. After years in the Ferrari Driver Academy, he made his debut in GT racing. Since 2021, he has raced in the WEC, collecting twelve podiums and three victories. In 2023, he took pole position at Sebring and Le Mans. He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

Miguel Molina. Spaniard, born 1989, his career titles include the 2021 European Le Mans Series. In the WEC from 2017, he has notched up 19 podiums and three victories. In 2023, he climbed the podium at Sebring, Portimão, Monza, and Bahrain. The following year with his teammates triumphed at Le Mans.

Daniel Serra. Brazilian, 40 years old, his first win came at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2017, followed in 2019 by a second triumph – the first with Ferrari – in the LMGTE Pro class alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. Serra specializes in American racing. In 2022, he and Davide Rigon won the Endurance Cup in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. In January 2024, he triumphed in the 24 Hours at Daytona with Pier Guidi, Calado, and Rigon in the 296 GT3, the car he is driving this season.

Davide Rigon. Italian, 38 years old, after gaining considerable experience in single-seaters, since 2013 he has competed in the main GT championships, the FIA WEC, the GT World Challenge Europe, the ELMS, and other major international series. He achieved his first career title in the IMSA Championship with Daniel Serra in America, winning the Endurance Cup in 2022. In 2024, he is competing in the FIA WEC with the 296 LMGT3 (winning the 6 Hours of Fuji), as well as in IMSA, GT World Challenge Europe, and ELMS with the 296 GT3. This season he won the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first race of the IMSA.



Alessio Rovera. Italian, 29 years old, racing GT cars he secured a title in the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship (2019), another in the GT Endurance series (2020), and a victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2021), the same year he also won the LMGTE AM class world title. In the FIA WEC, he triumphed at the 6 Hours of Spa (2023) with the 488 GTE. He won four world championship races with LMP2 class prototypes and concluded the season with the FIA Endurance Trophy title in 2022. In 2024, he is competing in the FIA WEC, GT WC Europe, and IMSA with the 296 GT3, and in ELMS with an LMP2 prototype.

Lilou Wadoux. French, 23 years old, after making her debut in the FIA WEC with LMP2 class prototypes in 2022, she became a Prancing Horse official driver the following season. On the world stage, she won the 6 Hours of Spa in the LMGTE Am class in 2023 with the 488 GTE, becoming the first woman to climb the top step of the podium in the FIA WEC. In 2024, she is driving in the Japanese Super GT with the 296 GT3 and in IMSA with an LMP2 prototype. Wadoux, who finished second at the Sugo 300 km in September 2024, became the first woman to stand on the podium of the Japanese championship since it took this name in 2005.