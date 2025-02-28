Ferrari Challenge Europe champion Giacomo Altoè set for IMSA

Giacomo Altoè will join Albert Costa for the remainder of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the wheel of DragonSpeed’s Ferrari 296 GT3 number 81. After an excellent debut in the 24 Hours at Daytona last January – where he helped secure the ambitious American team a sixth-place finish in the GTD Pro class – the young Italian driver will now be on the track in all rounds of the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup in the American championship. Prancing Horse official driver Davide Rigon will join Altoè and Costa for the endurance races.

This represents another step in Giacomo Altoè’s career. In 2024, he starred in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, securing the title despite missing a round.

“I’m extremely motivated for this opportunity,” said the 24-year-old driver. “IMSA is a top-level championship, and joining DragonSpeed alongside Albert and Davide is a great opportunity. I can’t wait to start working with the team in two weeks at Sebring!”

Held over the weekend of 15-16 March, the 12 Hours of Sebring is the next round of the North American series. The season then continues for nine more rounds, culminating in Petit Le Mans, a 10-hour race at the Road Atlanta circuit in October.