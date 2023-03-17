Ferrari 488 GTE in top 6 after four hours at Sebring

The 1000 Miglia of Sebring enters the second part of the race with three Ferrari 488 GTE contenders in the top positions of a challenge characterized by balance in the LMGTE Am class.

After 118 laps, the best of the Ferraris was the No. 57 of Kessel Racing, second in the standings, driven in the first 65 laps by Takeshi Kimura, who was then replaced by the American Scott Huffaker. The driver with a Silver license, already known to the "home" crowd for the level performances recorded both in GT and in LMP2 prototypes, was the author of a hugely important stint, completing a personal best time of 1'59' '752 which allowed the crew – completed by Daniel Serra, expected in the last portion of the race – to chase the class leading No. 33 Corvette which is some ways down the road.



Fifth is the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari which, after the 67-lap initial stint of Stefano Costantini, saw Simon Mann continue their race which had been anchored up to that moment to the top of the standings. The car in silver VistaJet livery, brought to the track by the Italian AF Corse team, follows in sixth position. After the start of Thomas Flohr, the 488 GTE was entrusted to the official driver Davide Rigon (who stopped the clock in 1'59''189 in the best lap) and then to Francesco Castellacci.