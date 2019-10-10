Endurance Brazil Championship Returns to Goiania

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 10 ottobre 2019

After the important victory in Interlagos, Sao Paulo, the Via Italia Racing team is readying their Ferrari 488 GT3 car for the sixth round of the Endurance Brazil championship. The championship will return once again to the circuit in Goiania, Goias. This is the second time of the 2019 season that Via Italia will compete at the circuit. The last time the championship ran in Goias, Via Italia took the overall win, beating not only all of the GT3 cars but also the cars of the P1 category. The team will look for a similarly positive result to continue the momentum generated in Interlagos. Because of an overlapping calendar, Marcos Gomes will again join Chico Longo at the wheel of the Via Italia Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 machine. The pairing has had excellent success through the season, beginning with Marcos' pole position lap at the IMSA 24 Hours at Daytona, and then at subsequent rounds of the Endurance Brazil Championship. "Daniel Serra did a good job in Interlagos. Now it is my time to keep up the good performance. I like this circuit and driving a Ferrari over there is a dream" said Marcos Gomes. Co-driver Chico Longo added "For us, Goiania is a good circuit. There are big straights where our engine work with all power. I will fight again to victory. If this happens, we have a real chance to win the title." The schedule is oriented to include practice and qualifying on Friday followed by a 4-hour long race on Saturday.