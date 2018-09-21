21 settembre 2018

Maranello - The European Le Mans Series resumes this weekend with three Ferraris competing in the penultimate round of the 2018 season on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps track. Crews. The usual crews will be at the wheel of the Ferrari cars. The official Prancing Horse driver will be in the 488 GTE of JMW Motorsport together with Liam Griffin and Alex MacDowall, while Matt Griffin teams up with Duncan Cameron and Aaron Scott for Spirit of Race. As usual, Andrea Bertolini, Nic Jonsson and Tracy Krohn will be in the third Ferrari. Situation. Ferrari has always been competitive in this championship, but unfortunately both JMW Motorsport and Spirit of Race have suffered setbacks this season. As a result, the Porsche of Proton Racing tops the standings with a nine-point lead over the British team and 14 over the Swiss. So, the Ferrari teams need a great race at Spa-Francorchamps to turn up at Portimao with a good chance of winning the title. Programme. Qualifying for the 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps is at 1:10 pm on Saturday, while the race runs from Sunday at 12:30 pm, followed by the prize-giving ceremony shortly after 4:30 pm.