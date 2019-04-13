Eight Ferraris at Monza for the Blancpain GT Sports Club

The 2019 season of the Blancpain GT Sports Club officially launches with the first free practice session on Saturday morning at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. The series, organised by SRO, includes free practices, two qualifying sessions of 15 minutes each and two races lasting 30 and 45 minutes. The drivers compete in three classes: Overall, Titanium and Iron Cup. Eight Ferraris 488 GT3s will line up at Monza, more than for any other manufacturer.

Overall. Four Ferrari drivers will be vying for the title in the Overall class. Russian Murod Sultanov, at the wheel of Kessel Racing’s car no. 12, will be pitted against compatriot Pavel Strukov from StileF Squadra Corse, while the AF Corse pair, Japanese Ken Abe in car no. 53 car and, even more so, Mario Cordoni at the wheel of no. 51, make no secret of their title ambitions. The Italian already notched up a double at Monza in 2018.

Iron Cup. In the over-60s category, reigning champion Stephen Earle will defend his title in Kessel Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 no. 111. Also for the Swiss team, experienced Canadian Rick Peter Lovat, a former Ferrari Challenge driver, will take the wheel of car no. 12. AF Corse's no. 50, with Belgian Louis Philippe Soenen in the cockpit, will be Maranello's third car on the grid.

Titanium. Introduced in the 2018 season, the Titanium category - for drivers aged between 50 and 59 – will include only one Ferrari, car no. 333 of Rinaldi Racing, driven by the Russian Vadim Kogav.

Programme. The Blancpain GT Sports Club competes over the weekend as a support race for the five-round Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup. The action on the track at Monza starts on Saturday with free practice followed by two 15-minute qualifying sessions at 1:10 pm and 1:30 pm. In the afternoon, Race 1 starts at 4.35 pm and lasts 30 minutes, while Race-2 sets off at 11.10 am and runs for 30 minutes.