Eastern success for Club Competizioni GT

The third round of Club Competizioni GT stopped off in Japan on its tour of some of the world’s most spectacular circuits.

The Fuji International Speedway allowed the members of this exclusive club to take their racing Ferraris out on track, despite the challenging weather conditions that marred the first of the two days scheduled. The heavy rainfall that led to the declaration of a state of alert in some areas of the island did not spare the Mount Fuji circuit. However, on Thursday the weather cleared enough to allow some intense track activities.

Ten cars and 12 drivers lapped the 4,563-metre track in Shizuoka Prefecture, with a beautiful 348 GT Competizione catching the eye along with two F430 GT3s and one F430 GT. The most recent 458 Italia GT3s and the 488 GT3, with the driver Antonio Fuoco acting as a tutor here, have been among the top performers in the Campionato Italiano GT Sprint.

As usual, there was an exclusive gala dinner. Held near Lake Ashi, its theme was the 'Dawn of the Samurai'. Club Competizioni GT is already looking forward to its next event on 5 and 6 September at Vallelunga.